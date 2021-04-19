A.J. Lawson declares for NBA Draft, signs an agent

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock junior guard A.J. Lawson officially announced his declaration for the 2021 NBA Draft and his signing with an agent Monday night.

He declared for the draft last season without signing an agent, ultimately returning to South Carolina for the 2020-21 season. Since he exercised that option last year, he did not have the option to return to school this year once declaring.

Lawson led the Gamecocks and was fifth in the SEC with 16.6 points per game last season. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game, good for fourth on the team.

This decision comes after five Gamecocks entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Lawson is not currently ranked on ESPN’s top-100 draft prospects list.