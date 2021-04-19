Orangeburg County deputies looking for person of interest who may have knowledge about a shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a woman who may have information about a March 2020 shooting. Deputies say they are looking for 22-year-old Samaria Thomas.

“We would very much so like to speak with this person,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “She may have information in this case that will move it closer to a conclusion.”

On March 23, 2020, authorities say they were called to Holly Hill, for reports of a man sitting in a car in the middle of the road. On the scene, deputies say they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. So far, investigators say they have arrested 21-year-old Che’Ron Williams, 21-year-old Raynard Gardner Jr. and 24-year-old Daniel Bell in connection with this incident.

Authorities describe Thomas as 5’7″ tall and about 130 lbs.

Anyone with information about this incident or where Thomas is should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.