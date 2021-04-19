USC hoping for full capacity at home football games this fall

Football season is five months away, but there’s still a big question looming for the University of South Carolina: will a full capacity be allowed at Williams-Brice Stadium this fall?

At a recent media availability, USC President Bob Caslen was asked that very question.

“We’d love to go 100-percent,” said Caslen. “We’re in conversations with the CDC about large gatherings. If it allows us to go 100-percent, that’s what we’ll do.”

USC set the capacity at around 25-percent for the 2020 season, which amounted to roughly 20,000 fans per game.

But with the increased rate of immunizations, it’s hard to imagine close to near capacity for football games.

“What’s most important is a safe and healthy environment if we’re going to get 80-thousand fans in the stands,” said Caslen.

One option floating around for schools this fall is a mandate, requiring fans to show a vaccine card prior to entry at football games, but according to Caslen, that likely won’t happen at South Carolina.

USC opens the season at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4.