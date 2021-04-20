2020 Coastal Carolina-South Carolina game rescheduled

South Carolina’s home football matchup against Coastal Carolina was postponed in 2020, due to the SEC restructuring its schedule amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, those two have mutually agreed on a new date.

The Chanticleers will now play the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC on November 22, 2025. South Carolina will pay Coastal $1.4 million for the matchup.

The Gamecocks and Chanticleers have met twice in Columbia, back in 2013 and 2018. USC won both matchups.

Carolina opens the 2021 season at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4.