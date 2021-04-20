DHEC: 362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 476,506 with 8,237 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 7,756 molecular test results from the latest period, which produced a percent positive rate of 6.2%.

According to the department, a total of 2,638,350 coronavirus vaccine doses have been given to South Carolinians so far.

