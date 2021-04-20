Lexington PD asking for help identifying shoplifter from Walmart on Sunset Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual accused of shoplifting from the Walmart on Sunset Boulevard. On April 12, police say the individual pictured above took over $1,800 worth of external hard drives from Walmart and left the store in a black Cadillac with a paper tag.

If you know who this individual is, call Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.