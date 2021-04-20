Study says manufacturing contributes over $200 billion to SC’s economy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, the South Carolina Manufacturing Alliance released the results of a study on the impact of manufacturing on the state. According to the study conducted by the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business, manufacturing contributes $206 billion a year to the state’s economy and provides more than 700,000 jobs.

It pays to work in manufacturing as well. According to the study, since 2002 manufacturing wages have nearly doubled in the state.