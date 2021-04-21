DHEC: 391 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 391 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 476,958 with 8,247 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,090 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.3%.

According to the department, a total of 2,657,512 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

