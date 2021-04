DHEC says COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning to level out

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say the number of people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is beginning to level out. Officials say they are continuing to urge everyone who has not received a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

Dr. Jane Kelly says the more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can return to some sense of normalcy.