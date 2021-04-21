Sumter PD investigating use of Taser by middle school resource officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are investigating after a school resource officer at Bates Middle School activated their Taser. During dismissal Tuesday, investigators say the officer pointed their Taser upwards and activated it to make an arching sound in order to get the attention of students, preventing them from walking into oncoming traffic.

Officials say the Taser never came into contact with a student or staff, and no injuries were reported.

Officials with the Sumter School District sent the following message to parents regarding the incident:

“This correspondence is to make you aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday at the time of dismissal. In an attempt to capture the attention of our students, our school resource officer pointed her Taser upward and activated it to create an arching sound, thereby stopping children from entering into oncoming traffic. At no time did the device come into contact with any students or staff.

Superintendent Dr. Martin-Knox and Chief Roark are working collectively to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. Effectively immediately, Officer Polo will serve as our new school resource officer until a permanent one is appointed. We will continue to work in collaboration to ensure a positive partnership with our law enforcement officials.”

According to authorities, other Sumter police personnel will be assigned to the school.