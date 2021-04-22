DHEC: 408 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 408 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 477,395 with 8,266 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 10,992 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, a total of 2,687,160 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.