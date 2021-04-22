SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims in latest report

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, 4,921 South Carolinians filed an initial claim for unemployment last week. That’s a decrease of 124 claims from the week before.

Officials say the most claims came from Greenville County, with 589. According to SCDEW, the average weekly benefit last week was $230.04.

Since the start of the pandemic, department officials say more than 883,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state.

To see SCDEW’s full unemployment dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.