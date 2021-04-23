DHEC: 607 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 607 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 478,046 with 8,278 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 18,516 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.6%.

According to the department, a total of 2,719,668 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.