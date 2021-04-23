DHEC officials say vaccine appointments are going unfilled, encourage you to get your shot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are again encouraging people to go out and get vaccinated. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler confirmed that vaccine appointments are going unfilled.

Dr. Traxler says health officials are not surprised by the slow down, but are working on ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.