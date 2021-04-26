DHEC: 362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 479,618 with 8,307 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 13,206 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.7%.

According to the department, a total of 2,801,055 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.