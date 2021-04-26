Former Gamecock Justin Minaya announces transfer destination

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Frank Martin’s most reliable defenders in the last four seasons has announced where he’ll be playing next season.

Redshirt senior Justin Minaya announced his intent to transfer at the beginning of the month. Tonight, he shared on his Instagram page that he will be taking his talents to Providence for the 2021-22 season.

He led the Gamecocks with 6.4 rebounds per game this season, and was fourth on the team with 7.0 points per game.

Minaya was plagued with the injury bug in every season except his freshman year, when he played in 32 games with 30 starts. He only played in five games his sophomore year, and only played in nine SEC games his redshirt sophomore year.

He ends his career at South Carolina averaging 7.6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game in his four years in Columbia.