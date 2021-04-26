SC Native ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ to host S.C. State commencement

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Local native, radio talk show host, and philanthropist ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ had been tapped to deliver South Carolina State University’s Spring Commencement Ceremony on May 7, 2021.

‘Charlamange Tha God’, born Lenard McKelvey is one of the hosts of the popular morning radio talk show ‘The Breakfast Club‘ which has been on the air for two decades making it one of the most successful Hip Hop radio shows in history.

Known for his outspoken, thought provoking yet entertaining persona, ‘Charlamagne’ has also added author and philanthropist to his resume.

Back in 2019, the Monks Corner native established The Ford Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, and through his non profit organization, Third Eye Awareness was able to donate $250,000 to S.C. State’s Alumni Association in honor of both his mother and grandmother who graduated from the HBCU. The money donated the university will go towards scholarships for Black women studying in the English, Communications and Mental Health fields at the school.

Due to the ongoing pandemic seating for the graduation at which will be held at the Oliver C. Dawson Stadium will be limited in order for those in attendance to social distance.