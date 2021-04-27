DHEC: 307 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 307 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 479,940 with 8,309 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 9,163 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.6%.

According to the department, a total of 2,820,250 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.