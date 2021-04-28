DHEC: 403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 403 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths in the state. This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 480,361 with 8,337 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,953 molecular test results, which produced a percent positive rate of 6.6%.

According to the department, a total of 2,838,341 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.