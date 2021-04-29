DHEC: 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 480,804 with 8,357 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 11,641 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.0%.

According to the department, a total of 2,861,716 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in SOuth Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.