From Carolina to Carolina: Jaycee Horn selected by Panthers in First Round of NFL Draft

Gamecock junior cornerback Jaycee Horn was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the eighth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. He was the first defensive player taken in the 2021 Draft.

Horn became the 15th Gamecock to be taken in the first round of the draft and the 10th since 2000. He is the fifth-highest Gamecock selected behind George Rogers (1), Jadeveon Clowney (1), Sterling Sharpe (7) and Troy Williamson (7).

At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Alpharetta, Ga. product measured in at six feet and three-quarters inches and 205 pounds. He posted a 41 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 11-1 and bench pressed 225 pounds 19 times while running a 4.37 hand-held timed 40-yard dash.

With Horn’s selection, the Gamecocks have produced a selection in 19 of the last 20 NFL Drafts. He is also the 30th Gamecock defensive back selected in the NFL Draft and the 15th since 2002.

Here is a list of Gamecock selected in the first round of the NFL Draft:

Year Player POS Team Pick

2021 Jaycee Horn CB Carolina Panthers 8

2020 Javon Kinlaw DT San Francisco 49ers 14

2018 Hayden Hurst TE Baltimore Ravens 25

2014 Jadeveon Clowney DE Houston Texans 1

2012 Stephon Gilmore CB Buffalo Bills 10

2012 Melvin Ingram DE San Diego Chargers 18

2006 Johnathan Joseph CB Cincinnati Bengals 24

2005 Troy Williamson WR Minnesota Vikings 7

2004 Dunta Robinson DB Houston Texans 10

2000 John Abraham LB New York Jets 13

1993 Ernest Dye OT Phoenix Cardinals 18

1988 Sterling Sharpe WR Green Bay Packers 7

1981 George Rogers RB New Orleans Saints 1

1981 Willie Scott TE Kansas City Chiefs 14

1979 Rick Sanford DB New England Patriots 25