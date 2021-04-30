DHEC: 570 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 570 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total nnumber of confirmed cases to 481,592 with 8,359 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 19,354 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.9%.

According to the department. a total of 2,892,105 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.