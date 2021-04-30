Gamecocks land four-star QB commitment for 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks’ 2022 recruiting class just got its third commitment, and a big one.

Four-star dual-threat quarterback Braden Davis announced on his Instagram page tonight that he will play for Shane Beamer and South Carolina next season.

The Delaware native is rated as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class according to 247 Sports. He also held offers from Florida State, Georgia, and LSU.

He joins three-star safety Anthony Rose and three-star offensive tackle Grayson Mains as the early commitments to the 2022 class.