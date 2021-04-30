Panthers draft Terrace Marshall Jr. in second round

CHARLOTTE — Once they finally decided to take someone, the Panthers began addressing their need at wide receiver

With their eventual second-round pick (59th overall), the Panthers chose LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr..

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Marshall gives them some long-term cover at receiver, with Robby Anderson entering the final year of his contract.

Marshall tallied nearly 1,600 receiving yards and had 23 receiving touchdowns at LSU.

After a pair of trades which moved them down 20 spots in the second round (but which left them with three third-rounders), the Panthers are banking on the depth at certain positions, but plenty of chances to address them later tonight.