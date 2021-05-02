Celebration of Life set for Monday for murdered Columbia teen

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A memorial service for 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep will be held Monday evening.

Amenhotep was kidnapped from her home on April 5th, and shot later that day, according to officials. Her body was found on April 28th in Lexington County.

According to a Facebook post from Chris Leevy Johnson with Leevy’s Funeral Home, the celebration of life will be held at Doko Manor at 6:00pm.

They ask the public to bring a candle and a balloon.

Doko Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in Blythewood.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the family, should visit Revealing Word Ministries.