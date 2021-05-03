Former Gamecock qualifies for Olympic Games

TOKYO — Former Gamecock diving All-American Julia Vincent qualified for her second Olympic Games on Monday at the FINA Diving World Cup. Representing her home country of South Africa, Vincent finished 15th in the 3-meter with a total of 270 points.

It marks a career-best finish in the 3-meter at the Diving World Cup for Vincent in three appearances. She’s also had top-20 finishes in the 3-meter at the FINA World Championships in 2019 (16th) and 2017 (12th). Vincent made her Olympic debut at the Rio Summer Games in 2016 after winning the 3-meter at the South African Olympic Trials with a score of 298.00. A full list of Vincent’s results in international competition can be found by clicking here.

Vincent finished her career one of the most decorated divers in program history in 2018. She was runner-up on the 1-meter (333.50) and took third in the 3-meter (361.75) at the NCAA Championships en route to securing First Team All-America honors in both events. She was the 2017 SEC Champion in the 3-meter with a school record (six dives), career-best score of 400.50. Vincent, who is currently serving as a graduate assistant under Todd Sherritt , also holds program best marks for 12-dive, 3-meter score and both 1-meter scores (six and 12 dives).

The 2020 Summer Olympics will take place July 23-August 8 in Tokyo, Japan. The games were postponed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.