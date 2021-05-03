Gamecock greats attend inaugural golf tournament for good cause Monday

Though the weather wasn’t great, the cause certainly was.

Former Gamecock linebacker Corey Miller held his inaugural golf tournament at The Spur at Northwoods Monday, all to benefit the Giants 4 Christ organization, designed to help student-athletes become leaders in their schools, communities and states.

Gamecock greats like Heisman-winner George Rogers, quarterback Connor Shaw and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe all teed it up for the ministry.