Irmo’s Devontae Shuler declares for NBA Draft

Irmo’s Devontae Shuler declared for the NBA Draft Monday morning, after a stellar career with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Shuler averaged a career-high 15.3 points per game in his senior season (2020-21), playing in 27 games. He helped the Rebels advance to the NCAA Tournament in 2018-19, playing his first postseason game in Columbia, SC.

Shuler attended Irmo High School before transferring to powerhouse Oak Hill Academy for two seasons.