Shane Beamer flips linebacker commit from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer’s 2022 recruiting class continues to grow, and today gained an out-of-state flip from another SEC school.

Three-star outside linebacker Donovan Westmoreland announced on his Twitter page that he is flipping his commitment from the University of Georgia and committing to the Gamecocks.

He becomes the second Gamecock added to the 2022 class within the last four days, joining four-star QB Braden Davis who committed last week.

Westmoreland is ranked as the No. 30 OLB according to 247 Sports. In addition to Georgia, he also had offers from Georgia Tech and Illinois.