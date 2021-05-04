Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd signs with Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. — One former Gamecock is heading to the Windy City after a career year in the NFL.

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears for the 2021 season. In 2020, he played in a career-high 16 games for the New England Patriots and set career records in catches (47) and yards (604).

The #Bears are signing WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal, source says. Coming off career highs with 47 catches and 604 yards with the #Patriots this past season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 4, 2021

Byrd is entering his sixth year in the league. He spent 2016-18 with the Carolina Panthers, then played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 before joining the Patriots last season.