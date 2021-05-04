Former Gamecock Damiere Byrd signs with Chicago
CHICAGO, Ill. — One former Gamecock is heading to the Windy City after a career year in the NFL.
Wide receiver Damiere Byrd has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears for the 2021 season. In 2020, he played in a career-high 16 games for the New England Patriots and set career records in catches (47) and yards (604).
Byrd is entering his sixth year in the league. He spent 2016-18 with the Carolina Panthers, then played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 before joining the Patriots last season.