Former Gamecock signs new deal with Orlando Magic

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic signed free agent guard and former Gamecock Sindarius Thornwell to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Thornwell (6’4”, 215, 11/15/94) played in 14 games (one start) this season with New Orleans, averaging 1.2 ppg. in 5.2 minpg. He was originally signed by the Pelicans on July 6, 2020, was waived on Feb. 22, then signed two 10-day contracts, the first on Feb. 24.

Originally selected in the second round (48th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, Thornwell has played in 153 career NBA regular season games (19 starts) with the L.A. Clippers and New Orleans, averaging 2.5 ppg. and 1.3 rpg. in 10.3 minpg.

Thornwell played and started in 132 career games during four seasons at the University of South Carolina (2013-17), averaging 14.7 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 3.0 apg. and 1.51 stlpg. in 31.8 minpg. As a senior (2016-17), he averaged 21.4 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 2.8 apg. and 2.13 stlpg. in 33.9 minpg., while shooting .392 (58-148) from three-point range and .830 (215-259) from the free throw line. Thornwell was named to the 2016-17 All-SEC First Team, the SEC All-Defensive Team and earned SEC Player of the Year honors. He was the 2016-17 East Regional Most Outstanding Player and led the Gamecocks to the 2016-17 NCAA Final Four. Thornwell was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2013-14.

Thornwell will wear #12 with the Orlando Magic.