Judge asked to toss South Carolina private school money ban

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Private schools and colleges have asked a federal judge to strike down the provision in South Carolina’s constitution that bars public money for private and religious schools. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston and South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities sued last month. The state Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Henry McMaster’s efforts to share COVID-19 relief money with private schools. Attorney Daniel Suhr told a judge on Monday that the amendment blocks historically Black colleges and Catholic schools from “fair, equitable access.” The plaintiffs say the schools could lose up to $34 million if the court doesn’t act by May 11.