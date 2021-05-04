Lexington -Richland School District 5 votes to ‘delete’ mask mandate

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington – Richland School District Five has decided to end their mask mandate. The Board of Trustees called a special meeting Tuesday night where the only item on the agenda was the mask mandate that has been in effect since children returned to school for in person instruction.

While the board did ask for clarification on state guidelines and how it applies to their district, the board ultimately voted in favor of doing away with their mask mandate. Officials say this change will impact all students and staff who will no longer be required to wear facial coverings.

The deletion of the mandate will go into effect Monday May 10, 2021.