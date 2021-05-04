Shane Beamer’s team wins at Peach Bowl Challenge

Greensboro, Ga. (May 4, 2021) – The team of Shane Beamer, Manny Diaz, Dave Doeren, Randy Edsall and Scott Satterfield, along with their Legend partners, won the 2021 Peach Bowl Challenge and $20,000 each for their respective charities. The second-place team of Skip Holtz, Gus Malzahn, Jeff Monken, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart and their Legend counterparts each received $10,000.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 20 current and former college football coaches competing over two days of competition for a share of a $330,000 charity purse. The two-day Tournament was held May 3-4 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring. It included 18-hole Chapman Scotch on Monday, followed by an 18-hole Two Man Scramble on Tuesday, and consisted of two teams of 10 participants that featured pairings of one current coach and one former coach.

The winning 10-man team won with a final score of 385-349 after jumping out to a 179-160 lead after the first day of competition. Leading the way were the duos of Randy Edsall and Tom O’Brien who finished with a final score of 87, followed by Manny Diaz and Chan Gailey’s 81 points. The pair of Doeren and Grobe came in third with 80 points, but finished with the best overall score on day two during the Two Man Scramble. Edsall and O’Brien tallied a total of two eagles and 14 birdies during the two-day competition to finish with the best score of any team, winning an additional $5,000 each for their charities.

“We were blessed to have a phenomenal two days of golf and fellowship with some of college football’s biggest names,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO Gary Stokan. “Everyone enjoyed being reunited after a year apart and the event was another success raising $330,000 for so many great causes that these coaches are passionate about.”

This year’s event also featured a Skills Challenge that included bunker shot and chipping competitions. UConn’s Randy Edsall placed first in the Coaches Division for the Chipping and Bunker Competitions and was awarded an additional $10,000 for his charity. In the Legends Division of the Skills Competition, Chan Gailey took home the Chipping Competition title while Mike Cavan finished first in the Bunker Competition. Gailey and Cavan each received an additional $5,000 for their respective charities.

With this year’s $330,000 charity purse, the Peach Bowl Challenge has now contributed a total of $8.73 million in scholarship and charity since 2007, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

Final results for the two teams who participated in the 2021 Peach Bowl Challenge:

COACH CURRENT SCHOOL/FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S) CHARITY WINNINGS Pairing 1 Randy Edsall UConn Edsall Family Foundation Philanthropy Fund $35,000 Tom O’Brien Boston College, NC State Marine Toys for Tots $25,000 Combined final score: 87 Pairing 2 Manny Diaz Miami Overtown Youth Center $20,000 Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes $25,000 Combined final score: 81 Pairing 3 Dave Doeren NC State 321 Coffee $20,000 Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation $20,000 Combined final score: 80 Pairing 4 Scott Satterfield Louisville Love City, Inc. $20,000 Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation $20,000 Combined final score: 71 Pairing 5 Shane Beamer South Carolina Herma’s Readers $20,000 Frank Beamer Virginia Tech Herma’s Readers $20,000 Combined final score: 66

COACHES CURRENT SCHOOL/FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S) CHARITY WINNINGS Pairing 1 Skip Holtz Louisiana Tech MedCamps of Louisiana $10,000 Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation $10,000 Combined final score: 74 Pairing 2 Gus Malzahn UCF Angel Armies $10,000 Mike Cavan SMU Cornerstone Church Athens $15,000 Combined final score: 73 Pairing 3 Dan Mullen Florida Mullen Family “36” Foundation $10,000 Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation $10,000 Combined final score: 73 Pairing 4 Jeff Monken Army Mission 22 $10,000 Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Wedgewood Charity $10,000 Combined final score: 69 Pairing 5 Kirby Smart Georgia The Kirby Smart Family Foundation $10,000 Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt Sea Island Habitat for Humanity $10,000 Combined final score: 60