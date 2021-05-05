(19) Gamecocks rally to beat UNF, 7-6 Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — The Gamecocks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 7-6 win over North Florida Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park.

With one out in the seventh, Wes Clarke reached on an infield single. He moved to second on Andrew Eyster’s single to center. With two away, Connor Cino reached on a catcher’s interference to load the bases. George Callil then connected with a two-run single to center to give the Gamecocks the 7-6 lead.

Carolina opened the first with home runs from Braylen Wimmer (solo) and Clarke (two-run). Colin Burgess then drove in two with a single in the second, making it 5-2. North Florida bounced back with four runs in the fourth but Carolina pitching held the Ospreys scoreless after that.

Mag Cotto earned the win in relief, striking out a pair while not allowing a hit in two innings. Julian Bosnic picked up his second save of the season. At the plate, Clarke had three hits, reached base four times and drove in a pair of runs. Wimmer added two hits in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Cotto picked up his first career win in a Gamecock uniform.

Clarke now has 17 home runs on the season, re-taking the SEC lead.

Wimmer led off the first with the home run to center. He hit leadoff for the third time this season.

Carolina has won all three meetings with UNF. UP NEXT

Carolina hosts Mississippi State Friday night (May 7) at 7 p.m. in the opener of the three-game series with the Bulldogs. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.