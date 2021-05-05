Clemson’s Justin Foster returning to team for 2021 season

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced today that defensive end Justin Foster has indicated his intention to return to Clemson for the 2021 season.

Foster had previously announced his intention to step away from football on Feb. 24 following complications related to asthma and COVID-19. Earlier this week, he informed Clemson coaches of his intent to return to the team and resume training for the upcoming season.

“For me, the decision came when I went to Duke a couple weeks ago and the doctor was positive on me recovering in the near future,” Foster said. “In the next month or two, she thought I’d recover enough to compete at the college level, and she motivated me and said that if I wanted to play again, she’d encourage me to and support me and she would do the best she could to get me back healthy. She believed that I will be healthy and, for me, that was a big stepping stone.”

Prior to missing the 2020 season, Foster recorded 66 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 756 snaps over 39 career games with 13 starts from 2017-19. In his first season as a starter in 2019, he earned an honorable mention All-ACC selection in addition to garnering All-ACC Academic honors.

“It’s not often you get a call from a great player that you think is gone and he says he’s coming back,” Swinney said. “He’s a great leader with great experience and a really talented football player.”

Foster earned his degree in construction science & management from Clemson in December 2020.