Gamecocks headed west to Albuquerque Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — South Carolina will make its 13th NCAA Regional appearance (28th all-time) under head coach Bill McDonald in two weeks at the Albuquerque Regional. The Gamecocks will compete May 17-19 at the The Championship Golf Course at University of New Mexico.

The top-five teams after 54 holes of stroke play will advance to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club (May 28-June 2) hosted by Arizona State. Thirty teams total at the six regional sites across the country will advance as well as the top finishing individuals on non-advancing teams.

Both NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gamecocks will be the No. 9 seed at the Albuquerque Regional in a field that features four top-25 teams in the latest Golfstat Team Rankings. No. 1 Oklahoma, the top overall seed, will be the on-paper favorite heading into regional play.

In the team’s last regional appearance in 2019, South Carolina defeated Colorado State in a sudden-death playoff for the fifth spot out of the Pullman Regional. Junior standout Ryan Hall , who was recently named to the U.S. Team for this summer’s Arnold Palmer Cup, and super senior Caleb Proveaux were starters on that team. The Gamecocks advanced to the program’s 21st NCAA Championship that day at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

Super senior Jamie Wilson also has one previous NCAA Regional appearance back in 2017 as a true freshman in West Lafayette, Ind.

2021 Albuquerque Regional Field (Listed by seed)

1. No. 1 Oklahoma

2. No. 12 Arizona State

3. No. 14 Texas A&M

4. No. 22 Texas Tech

5. No. 29 New Mexico

6. No. 30 Stanford

7. No. 41 Oregon State

8. No. 47 Boise State

9. No. 51 South Carolina

10. No. 63 Nevada

11. No. 64 San Diego

12. No. 151 New Mexico State

13. Oakland

14. Prairie View A&M

2021 Albuquerque Regional Individual Field (Listed by seed)

1. Tommy Stephenson – Fresno State

2. Daniel O’Loughlin – Colorado

3. Blake Hathcoat – St. Mary’s (California)

4. Gavin Cohen – Loyola Marymount

5. Riley Lewis – Lyola Marymount

Click here for the full 2021 NCAA Regional field.