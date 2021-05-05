Huskey set to make PGA TOUR debut on Thursday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (USC) — Former Gamecock men’s golf All-American Keenan Huskey will make his PGA TOUR debut on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship. The Greenville, S.C., native will tee off at 2:22 p.m. ET on hole one alongside Kris Ventura and Sebastian Cappelen at Quail Hollow Club.

Huskey was runner-up in the Monday Qualifier for the event earlier this week. He shot 64 (-6) at Gaston Country Club with seven birdies, four of them coming in his last six holes. Huskey currently has full status on the FORME TOUR (serving as support for PGA TOUR Canada this season because of COVID-19) after earning medalist honors at Q-School back on March 12. He shot an 11-under 277 at RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, defeating Steven Fisk with an eagle on the first playoff hole.

Huskey was a four-year standout for the Gamecocks from 2014-18. He’s third on the career scoring average list (71.66), T-7th all-time with 16 career top-10 finishes and T-9th all-time with seven career top-fives. His four career victories are T-2nd on the all-time wins list at Carolina with fellow All-Americans Matt NeSmith, Carol Paulson and Will Miles.

NeSmith, who has his full PGA TOUR card for the season, will also be playing this week at Quail Hollow. He’s currently No. 74 in the FedExCup Standings with a pair of top-10s in 2020-21. NeSmith tees off at 8:40 a.m. ET alongside Scott Brown and Abraham Ancer in the opening round Thursday.

The North Augusta, S.C., native finished his career at Carolina as one of the most decorated golfers ever in program history. He holds program records for top-five finishes (14) and top-10s (25). His 71.65 career scoring average is second all-time behind only All-American Scott Stevens. NeSmith also owns the 54-hole tournament record, shooting a 196 en route to medalist honors at the 2015 SEC Championship. He was the first Gamecock in program history to earn PING First Team All-America honors as a senior in 2015-16, helping Carolina to its first NCAA Match Play berth and its best finish ever at the NCAA Championship (T-5th). He was also the 2013 SEC Freshman of the Year, a three-time All-SEC selection (first team in 2015 and 2016) and a two-time GCAA All-American Scholar.

NeSmith and Huskey were teammates and starters on the historic 2015-2016 team under head coach Bill McDonald .