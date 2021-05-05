Lexington Police to focus on ‘collision prone’ areas in May

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Town of Lexington wants to make sure they can keep the roads as safe as possible for everyone using them. To do that, officers plan to begin a traffic enforcement campaign that will run throughout the remainder of the month May.

The areas officers will focus on during the campaign are intersections where they are consistently receiving reports of collisions. According to officials, over the last few years statistics show crashes are taking place in certain areas and now police want to know what is contributing to the wrecks.

Chief Terrance Green says,

“Wrecks that happen within an intersection almost always start with a driver taking a risk or being distracted behind the wheel”, said Chief Terrence Green. “With over 100,000 vehicles that pass through the Town of Lexington each day, we need drivers whose focus is on the road and who never take chances when yellow lights are changing to red.”

To find out what’s the leading factors that cause so many accidents in these specific areas, Lexington Police say they will have an increased presence, with more than 100 hours of enforcement where they will look for drivers who are disregarding red lights, speeding, distracted while driving, failing to yield the right of way while making a turn and other violations. According to Lexington Police there are seven intersections they plan to focus their attention on over the next 3 weeks which include the following places within the Town of Lexington.