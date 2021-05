Study shows secondhand smoke exposure increases risk of heart failure

CNN– Another new study shows exposure to secondhand cigarette smoke can increase the risk of heart failure. The Journal of Nicotine and Tobacco research study says 11,000 non-smokers showed a 35% increase in the odds of developing heart failure, a leading cause of disability in the U.S.

In the study, male patients seemed to be slightly more susceptible to developing heart failure from secondhand smoke than women.