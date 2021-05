Survey says there’s a shortage in American factory workers

CNN– According to a new survey, there’s a big shortage of American factory workers. On Tuesday, Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institutes found that as many as 2.1 million manufacturing jobs will be unfilled through 2030. The report warns the worker shortage will hurt revenue as well as production, and could ultimately cost the U.S. economy up to $1 trillion just in 2030 alone.