Lexington-Richland School District Five holds off on mask free policy

The Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to do away with the mask mandate that’s been in place since August 2020. While the members voted in favor of ending the requirement, they did ask for clarification on the states current guidelines and how it applies to their district.

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington-Richland School District Five has announced plans to reverse a decision that would have allowed students and staff to return to the classroom mask free. Advice from the Board of Trustees attorney has caused the group to do an about-face.

Two days after voting in favor of making facial coverings optional, their attorney says there needs to be more of a review of the regulations before they implement the mask free policy that was set to go into effect Monday May 10, 2021. The issue will remain on hold until they are able to get additional guidance from their attorney.

Legal counsel suggests the board hold off on move until they have a chance to further discuss the matter. Until then, they have been advised to stick to guidelines put in place by the South Carolina Department of Education guidelines which remain in effect.

The current guidelines say,

“Students and staff in South Carolina public schools must wear a face covering upon entering a school building, moving through hallways, during carpool/bus drop off or pickup, and when social distancing is not possible or optimal.”

The board plans to meet to discuss the removal of the mask mandate with their attorney during their next meeting scheduled for Monday May 10, 2020.