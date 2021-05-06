DHEC: 373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths in the state. This makes South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases 484,392 with 8,415 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 9,945 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 5.4%.

According to the department, a total of 2,998,076 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.