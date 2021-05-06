Moderna says its vaccine is 96% effective in kids ages 12-17

CNN– Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in kids ages 12-17. The company’s CEO said the shot was well tolerated in that age group, with no serious safety concerns. Right now, Moderna’s vaccine is authorized under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use program for people who are at least 18-years-old.

The company is also testing in children as young as six months old, and expects to ask for emergency authorization in that group later this year.