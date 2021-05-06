Presbyterian College set to hire new football coach known for “never punt” attitude

Presbyterian College is set to make a major hire, according to KATV in Arkansas.

Pulaski Academy’s Kevin Kelley, who gained national attention for his “never punt” attitude”, is accepting the job at Presbyterian, according to the station.

Kelley sent an email to the parents of the school, informing them of his decision.

The head coach, a recent inductee into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, won nine state titles with the Bruins.