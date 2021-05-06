Weekend lottery jackpots totaling over $500 million

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lottery players will have a chance at two jackpots this weekend, totaling over $500 million. The Mega Millions Jackpot drawing is now up to $370 million, and the drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m.

The Powerball Jackpot drawing, valued at $157 million, will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Those tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m.

One Midlands woman had luck on her side when she played the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery. SC Education Lottery officials say she won $100,000 off a quick pick right before sales cut off. The winner bought the lottery ticket at Tanner’s in Manning. The Palmetto Cash 5 drawing is every night at 6:59 p.m.