DHEC: 451 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 451 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 484,922 with 8,419 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 15,661 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.0%.

According to the department, a total of 3,027,253 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.