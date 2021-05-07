Influential SC lawmakers seek Santee Cooper compromise

By Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Six of South Carolina’s most influential lawmakers will get together soon to see if they can agree on a proposal to overhaul state-owned utility Santee Cooper. The conference committee is needed because the House and Senate passed different versions of a bill giving regulators and other more oversight of the utility. But where they differ is the House wants to keep taking offers to sell Santee Cooper, and the Senate rejected that proposal. The committee likely has until around the end of June to come up with a compromise that would have to be approved by both the Senate and House before it could head to the governor’s desk.