Lexington PD asking for help identifying suspects wanted for the theft of catalytic converters

LPD needs to identify the individuals involved in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles at Michaelis Mattress on April 18, 2021.

If you have information about this case, contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or by email at bpayton@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/sY7ZO186bH

— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 7, 2021