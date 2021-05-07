Lexington PD asking for help identifying suspects wanted for the theft of catalytic converters
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Michaelis Mattress on April 18. Police say the individuals cut three catalytic converters off trucks at the mattress store.
If you know the individuals seen in the video above or have any information about this case, call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.