DHEC: 277 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coroanvirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 277 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in South Carolina. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 486,090 with 8,448 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 6,311 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 4.0%.

According to the department, a total of 3,096,363 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.